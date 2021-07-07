Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $212.54 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.24.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.