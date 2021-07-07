Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes $36,000 Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in VeriSign by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.28. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $233.07.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

