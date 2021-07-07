Fountain Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $775,998.67 and $9,626.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.56 or 0.00931717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

