Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.08. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.