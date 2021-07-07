Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Investar were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Investar by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Investar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ISTR stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

