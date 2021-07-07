Franklin Resources Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $304.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.