Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

UNM opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

