Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.