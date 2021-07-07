Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,754 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $206.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $109.99 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

