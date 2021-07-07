Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,928 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.28.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

