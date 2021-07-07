Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 816.20 ($10.66). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 812 ($10.61), with a volume of 522,720 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRES shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,663.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The company has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

