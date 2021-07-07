Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNLPF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.