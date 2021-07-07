frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in frontdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

