FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.81. Approximately 5,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $3,957,000.

