FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FTAC Olympus Acquisition were worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,577,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,310,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS FTOCU remained flat at $$11.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,450. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.