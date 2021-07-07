FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,269. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

