FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $863.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

