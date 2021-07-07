FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$3.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.59 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$598.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.16 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.