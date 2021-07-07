FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $15.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

