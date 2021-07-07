FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Issued By G.Research (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

EPAC stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.