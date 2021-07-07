G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Up to $20.80

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $21.69. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1,859 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. 15.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

