GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 6,500 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,922 shares of company stock worth $15,662,972. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

