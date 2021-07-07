GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $205,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

GM opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.77.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

