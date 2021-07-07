GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $252,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $5,533,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.