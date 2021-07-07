GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LWACU. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

