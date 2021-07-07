GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMBC opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $183.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.