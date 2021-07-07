GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THMAU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,935,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,367,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,668,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,726,000.

THMAU stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

