Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.49. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.