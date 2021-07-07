Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 102,800 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

VOD opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

