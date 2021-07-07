Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 17,069 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.