Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $822,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

