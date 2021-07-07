Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $249.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

