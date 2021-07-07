Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.