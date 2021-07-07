Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FOX were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

