Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 183,700 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $247.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.