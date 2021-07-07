Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 797 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE ACA opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

