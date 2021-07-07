Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.77.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.