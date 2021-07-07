Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $147.34.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

