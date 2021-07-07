GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.00

Shares of GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38), with a volume of 1497133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.20 ($2.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.76. The firm has a market cap of £888.32 million and a PE ratio of 130.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. GCP Student Living’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

About GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

