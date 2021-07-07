GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Critical Survey

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GDS and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 6 1 3.00 Viant Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40

GDS currently has a consensus price target of $103.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 90.58%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than GDS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GDS and Viant Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 16.18 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -105.72 Viant Technology $165.25 million 9.67 $20.64 million $20.64 1.31

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93% Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viant Technology beats GDS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

