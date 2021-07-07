Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.65. 12,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.24. Generac has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $433.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

