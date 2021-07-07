General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

