Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 73,776 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $27,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Medallia by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,140 shares of company stock worth $10,864,456 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.