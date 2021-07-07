Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.72 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 807,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,315 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

