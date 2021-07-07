Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 93,248 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $26,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,245,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,703 shares of company stock worth $2,995,762. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

