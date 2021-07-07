Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of PJT Partners worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.83.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

