GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

