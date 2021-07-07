GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in eBay by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after purchasing an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of eBay by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

