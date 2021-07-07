GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after buying an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.