GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

